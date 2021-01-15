Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.61 ($33.66).

Infineon Technologies AG has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

