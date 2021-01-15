Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$30.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB boosted their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a sell rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

TSE IMO opened at C$27.88 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$35.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

