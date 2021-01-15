Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 65601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.46. The firm has a market cap of C$646.30 million and a PE ratio of -59.11.

Get Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) alerts:

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$38.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.