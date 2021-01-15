IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.44.

NYSE:INFO traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.56. 176,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,157. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 55.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 141.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 94.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

