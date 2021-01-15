IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

INFO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.53. The company had a trading volume of 34,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

