IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,534 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

