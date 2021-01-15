IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.38 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 118.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 37.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Shares of PH stock opened at $291.12 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.