IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.14.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $122.53 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.