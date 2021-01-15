IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 597.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of -96.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.55. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.15.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.