IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 51,982 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

