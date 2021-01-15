IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,099 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average of $97.69. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

