IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of IES worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IES by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of IES by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $51.09.

Separately, TheStreet raised IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

