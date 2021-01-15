IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Shares Up 5.4%

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 369,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 322,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $155.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Get IEC Electronics alerts:

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IEC Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

About IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.