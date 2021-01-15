IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.09.

IEX stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.04. The stock had a trading volume of 479,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,336. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.77. IDEX has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. Research analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at $46,107,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 4,033.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in IDEX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 913.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

