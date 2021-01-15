IDEX (IDEX) Trading Down 21% This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $19.25 million and approximately $797,078.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00381832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.03 or 0.04101887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012671 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

