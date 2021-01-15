Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 98,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,560. The firm has a market cap of $147.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

