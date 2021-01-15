Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading 21.8% Higher

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price traded up 21.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.30. 134,182,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 79,154,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.80.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ideanomics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ideanomics by 2,511.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 69,656 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

