IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,177 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in IDACORP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. TheStreet raised IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of IDA opened at $89.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.66. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $113.58. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

