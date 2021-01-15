iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.39

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 37563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

ICLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $673.42 million, a P/E ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.96 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.