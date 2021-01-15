ICICI Bank Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,829 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 780% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,230 call options.

Shares of NYSE IBN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 156,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,768. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,329,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,892,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,212,000 after buying an additional 18,159,030 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,082,000. Ashmore Group plc increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 3,302,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after buying an additional 2,322,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,384,000. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

