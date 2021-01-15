Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Raised to $42.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ICHR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

ICHR opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ichor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

