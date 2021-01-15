ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Truist

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.10 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its position in ICF International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ICF International by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 0.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ICF International by 526.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.