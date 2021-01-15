Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Icade stock remained flat at $$82.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. Icade has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDMGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Icade in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

