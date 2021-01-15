Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday. Santander cut Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.10. 59,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,440. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

