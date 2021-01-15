iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
IAFNF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $56.92.
