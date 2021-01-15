iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IAFNF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

