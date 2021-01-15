Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$33.00

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on H. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.46.

Shares of H stock opened at C$29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66. Hydro One Limited has a 12-month low of C$20.25 and a 12-month high of C$30.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

