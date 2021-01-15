Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$33.00

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on H. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.46.
Shares of H stock opened at C$29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66. Hydro One Limited has a 12-month low of C$20.25 and a 12-month high of C$30.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.
About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
