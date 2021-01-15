Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.73. Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 9,379,781 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £53.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.97.

About Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

