Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,505.00

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $191.18 million and $12,505.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for approximately $39,745.25 or 1.00507697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00106432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00227489 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.50 or 0.84511168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

