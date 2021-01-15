Huntington National Bank Sells 174 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,319,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,816,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,165,000 after buying an additional 71,255 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $99.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $109.88.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

