Huntington National Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.38.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.84.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

