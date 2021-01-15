Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.19.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $301.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $305.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

