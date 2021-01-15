Huntington National Bank Has $224,000 Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,369 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in L Brands by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in L Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

