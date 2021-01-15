Huntington National Bank Has $122,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after purchasing an additional 934,233 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 117,732 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Barclays cut United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

Shares of URI stock opened at $260.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $267.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

