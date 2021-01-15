Huntington National Bank Has $111,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after buying an additional 100,617 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 163,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 95,305 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.23.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

