Huntington National Bank Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 214.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,521,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,423 shares of company stock worth $14,323,047 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $225.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.20 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.15 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

