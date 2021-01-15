Huntington National Bank Acquires 200 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Generac by 66.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $253.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $263.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

