Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.
OTCMKTS HUFAF opened at $16.50 on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile
