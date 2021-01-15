Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.

OTCMKTS HUFAF opened at $16.50 on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Parking Operations. It owns and manages offices, retail stores, and restaurant properties, as well as multi-storey car parks.

