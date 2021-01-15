Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. 327,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,372. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.