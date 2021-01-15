Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.35. 30,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,248. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.90 and a 200-day moving average of $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

