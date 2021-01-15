Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,755,000 after buying an additional 458,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after buying an additional 406,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after buying an additional 348,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.46. 111,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average of $153.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $189.30. The company has a market cap of $183.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

