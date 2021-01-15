Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 836 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Shares of HON traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $206.72. The stock had a trading volume of 69,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.27.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

