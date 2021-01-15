Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 72,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 109,958 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $102.33. The stock had a trading volume of 175,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,660. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

