Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 1,048,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,984,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

