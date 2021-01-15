Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 208 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.9% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 44.0% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,127. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.