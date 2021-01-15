Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.66

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.66 and last traded at $60.36, with a volume of 12058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBG. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hub Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 158.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

