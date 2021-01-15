Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.64

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.64 and traded as high as $13.44. Howard Bancorp shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 19,914 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBMD shares. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $249.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 96,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

