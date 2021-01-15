Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.61. 568,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,766. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 344.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

