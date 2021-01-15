Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $216.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

NYSE:HON opened at $208.61 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after buying an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after buying an additional 51,384 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

