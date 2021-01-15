Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.21. 85,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average of $177.27.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

