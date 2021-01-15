Honest 1-Day Volume Tops $4,936.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $703,234.45 and approximately $4,936.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00035595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00107542 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00059537 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00233928 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00056191 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.